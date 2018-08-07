Sharjah’s ‘Rafid’ operates first electric cars

By introducing electric cars, Rafid will be the first company in Sharjah to undertake this initiative to reduce harmful emissions and contribute to achieving sustainable development goals and promoting environmental sustainability.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Regional Director of the Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre (AGMC), and BMW Group agent in Sharjah, delivered the first five “BMW I3” cars that fully use electrical battery, to Salem Al Midfa, the Director General of Rafid, in an attempt that reflects Rafid’s sincere endeavour to achieving the vision of transforming Sharjah to a more sustainable city.

"The BMW i3 is a future step in a new era of electric transport, and is known as a symbol of driving pleasure and environmental sustainability, making it one of the best-selling electric vehicles in the world in this category," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi.

Salem Al Midfa said: "Rafid aims to gradually shift from the use of gasoline to electricity in its vehicles, in order to make a positive impact on the community, enhancing the position of the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE in the field of environmental protection and sustainable transport, thus encouraging other public and private sectors’ companies to adopt the same approach.”