Major Hani Al Dahmani: ‘Home Safety and Security’ workshop targets housewives

Held at Culture Palace in Sharjah on Tuesday, the workshop saw the participation of over 100 women, including housewives.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Major Hani Rashid Dahmani, Head of Media and Public Relations at Sharjah Civil Defence, said that the workshop aims to train and raise awareness of housewives about the common fire accidents and how to deal with them, urging them to read and follow the necessary instructions and guidelines to be able to deal with fires when occurring insides their homes or in the surrounding neighbouhoods.

He added that the workshop also included teaching participants to follow preventive measures at homes and ways to deal with accidents, such as gas cylinder leakages which can lead to blasts, fire outbreaks, gas stove fires, accidents involving children and heater explosion.