Coordination meeting between Sharjah Police, National Reserve Service of the MoI

  • Tuesday 07, August 2018 in 3:59 PM
Sharjah24: In the framework of the existing cooperation and means of improving and developing the working procedures between the General Directorate of Sharjah Police and the National Standby Service Department at the Ministry of Interior, MoI Colonel Amina Al Shouk, Director of Human Resources Department at Sharjah Police, received a delegation from the National Reserve Service at MoI, headed by Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Obeid Al-Khaili and his accompanying delegation.
During the meeting Colonel Amina Al-Shouk welcomed the visiting delegation, through which he raised several different themes and topics of mutual interest.
 
At the end of the visit, the Director of the Human Resources Department at Sharjah Police emphasized the importance of continuous communication between the two sides to support the process of improvement and development, thus enhancing the existing relations between the two sides and increasing the level of coordination to achieve the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior.