Sharjah Police Friends visit SWSF

  • Tuesday 07, August 2018 in 2:32 PM
Sharjah24: The Police Friends who participated in the summer course at Sharjah Police General Headquarters visited Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation, SWSF, in order to view the experience of serving the sports sector and developing the women sport in the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, where they were received by Her Excellency Nada Askar, Director-General of SWSF.
During the visit, she was introduced to the goals of the Foundation and its strategic vision to promote women's sport as an active player in the field of women's sport, by raising a qualified generation of women leaders in sports, improving women's abilities, enhancing their presence, and providing them with whatever they can to participate in sports, regional and international events and achieve achievements in various sports competitions.
 
The meeting was attended by a large number of students who asked about how to benefit from the various sports programs offered by the Foundation, which expressed their admiration for their efforts to improve the status of Emirati women's sport.