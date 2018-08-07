LSDA announces establishment of Commercial Centre and Labour Recreational Park

The park and the commercial centre will be the first of its kind in the UAE that will be fully dedicated to the blue-collar workers in Sharjah. Both the facilities will provide all the entertainment activities they need, especially on weekends and public holidays.

The idea of the Labour Recreational Park comes within the framework of the efforts of the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority to improve the working environment at the Emirate level, as well as provide all public, recreational and health services needed by the workers. Therefore, the project will provide a recreational space for workers without having to leave their residential areas. The Authority started working on this project in cooperation with a number of government agencies and private institutions to ensure that its design is up to the highest engineering standards, as the project’s total area is more than 200,000 square feet.

In this regard, His Excellency Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority, said: "In response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who has always called for the need to take care the human beings as the real wealth we possess, we came up with the idea of developing this project to include facilities and complexes for labourers in their areas of residence, in order to provide their necessary needs, which is one of the most important objectives of the Authority. This is done in cooperation and coordination with the competent government agencies in the Emirate.”

Al Qaseer added: "Recognising the importance of public facilities for the workers in their areas of residence, we have recently begun, in cooperation with some government agencies and institutions in Sharjah, to implement some special projects, including the Commercial Centre and Labour Recreational Park, which will ensure the availability of recreational services that meet their needs. We believe that meeting these needs will undoubtedly contribute to their happiness, thereby increasing their productivity as well as improving the working environment, which will positively impact the Emirate's economy."

He said, "We are proud that the Emirate of Sharjah is the first to launch a shopping mall and a private park for workers at the state level, which reflects the depth of His Highness the Ruler's vision and his keenness to ensure that all members of the community enjoy their full rights. Undoubtedly, this reflects the good reputation of Sharjah in international forums, as well as its keenness to ensure that workers receive their full rights, as well as ensure the implementation of the general standards necessary for empowering labour cadres in all technical and professional aspects.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority, said that the Commercial Centre and the Labour Recreational Park are among the most important projects being developed in the Emirate of Sharjah. Al Qasimi said, "Building a commercial centre and labour park is a very constructive step and important idea that reflects the cultural face of Sharjah, especially as the centre will comprise a wide range of 88 shops, along with a large hypermarket of more than 10,000 square feet, which will provide all the necessary stuff needed by workers. In addition, the centre will also include a hospital with a total area of 7,700 square feet, along with a number of offices and private parking areas."

Al Qasimi pointed out that the Commercial Centre will also include three cinema halls, which will accommodate about 1,172 persons, indicating that the total area of the Commercial Centre project is 177,000 square feet.

He added, “With regard to the public park, it will be equipped with a range of public services that we expect the workers need such as green areas, barbecue spaces, an open theatre, cricket grounds and other basketball and volleyball courts, which will provide park visitors with the possibility of enjoying the sport they want. This aims at improving the level of workers culturally and intellectually in addition to keeping them healthy."