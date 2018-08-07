SEC approves Sharjah Educational Council MoU with SCCI, SM

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council approved the addition of the Counselor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, General Lawyer of the Sharjah Procuratorate, members of the permanent committee for the care of the deprived children from social care at Sharjah.

The Council also approved the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to be signed between Sharjah Education Council, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, and Sharjah Municipality, SM.

The two MoU aim to enhance the constructive cooperation and concerted efforts among the three parties to keep pace on consolidating the performance and supervision of government nurseries and the topics of common interest.

Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of Sharjah Education Council, said that the two memorandums came within the framework of the Council and various institutions and departments in the Emirate, which contributes to achieve the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in promoting the educational progress in the Emirate of Sharjah in general, and children in particular, through making attention to their mental and health development.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council added that the Council is working to translate the vision of His Highness through supervision of governmental nurseries, in order to enhance the interest of children in the age of custody, and workers in these institutions, to achieve a stability in life.