Al Noor Island’s ‘OVO’ Light Art Installation: A stunning multisensory treat

Standing 7 meters tall, the structure rests upon a 12 metre by 8 metre platform, inclusive of a 200 cubic metre pool. Visitors walk through this reflecting pool to approach the egg-shaped pavilion's two portals, and are engaged in a sensory journey of a gorgeous play of LED lighting and acoustical animations, enhanced with misting water.

Once inside this dynamic setting, an open ceiling offers a soothing view of the night sky in Sharjah, dotted with twinkling celestial objects. The installation is inspired by the organic and recurring patterns in the universe, depicting its richness and universality, and its ability to hold within that perfect cocoon the relentless transformations of nature and humankind.

This one comes highly recommended by everyone who’s been through the unique OVO experience. A visit here is also a fantastic opportunity to explore the stunning island, which hosts a Butterfly House, art installations from around the world, a literature pavilion, a lush landscape comprising over 70,000 plants and trees, a café, and more.