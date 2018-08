Eng. Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of SDTPS, praised the efforts of SDAA and their fruitful cooperation, in providing such a system of documentation that enable the employees to access a large number of documents quickly and accurately.

Shaikha Al Suwaidi, Director of Documentation Department at SDTPS, said that the employees of SDTPS has been trained in implementing the documentations, which preserves the rights of the administration and clients.