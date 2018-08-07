SEWA launches an interactive platform in Al-Jaraina

His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the Authority is working to enhance communication with the public and to familiarize them directly with the initiatives and projects of the Authority which will contribute to opening wider fields, to provide the public with information on the most important services provided by the website, smart applications, innovative initiatives and principles of energy and water conservation.

Al Leem pointed out that the Authority’s plan aims to promote innovation, develop services and projects to attract more investments and enhance the competitiveness of the Emirate.

Chairman of SEWA also praised the role of the strategic partners of the government and the private sector in achieving the strategic objectives of the Authority and achieving a competitive business environment in the Emirate of Sharjah.