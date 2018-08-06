SDPW delegation inspects projects in Khorfakkan

Eng. Mohammed bin Yarouf, Director of SPWD Branches affirmed that the pace of work in the projects proceeds in full swing according to the approved time schedules.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the inspection tour in which he was accompanied by a group of SDPW engineers, Eng. Bin Yaarouf pointed out that the city has become a beehive.

He said that his inspection tour, which included the development of Khorfakkan Gate, Khor Fakkan Handicapped Club and Al-Lulu’iyah beach projects, comes in line with the keenness of the Department to follow up all work process as directed by Eng. Ali Bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SDPW, in urging all executing authorities to deliver projects in accordance with the highest quality specifications.