SDPW delegation inspects projects in Khorfakkan

  • Monday 06, August 2018 in 8:19 PM
Sharjah 24: A delegation from the Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW) has inspected the progress of currently under way projects in the City of Khorfakkan while holding coordination meetings with the parties implementing the projects during which SDPW learnt about the latest development and ways to expedite work in accordance with the beforehand approved time schedule.
Eng. Mohammed bin Yarouf, Director of SPWD Branches affirmed that the pace of work in the projects proceeds in full swing according to the approved time schedules.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the inspection tour in which he was accompanied by a group of SDPW engineers, Eng. Bin Yaarouf pointed out that the city has become a beehive.
 
He said that his inspection tour, which included the development of Khorfakkan Gate, Khor Fakkan Handicapped Club  and Al-Lulu’iyah beach projects, comes in line with the keenness of the Department to follow up all work process as directed by Eng. Ali Bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SDPW, in urging all  executing authorities to deliver projects in accordance with the highest quality specifications.