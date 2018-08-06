SM detects two sites that pour sewage illegally

  • Monday 06, August 2018 in 3:45 PM
Sharjah24: The Operations Management and Municipal Inspection Department at Sharjah Municipality, SM, detected two sites in two industrial areas for emptying sewage illegally.
Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Head of Municipal Inspection Department, at SM, stressed that the weekly inspection campaigns will continue to monitor all negative and illegal phenomena.
 
Al Suwaidi pointed out that six incident were revealed since the beginning of the year, and a fine of 100,000 dirhams has been imposed, because it constitute a health damage to the groundwater and individual.
 
Al Suwaidi also called on the public to cooperate with the Municipality to report about any illegal activities on the telephone number (993).