SM detects two sites that pour sewage illegally

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Head of Municipal Inspection Department, at SM, stressed that the weekly inspection campaigns will continue to monitor all negative and illegal phenomena.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that six incident were revealed since the beginning of the year, and a fine of 100,000 dirhams has been imposed, because it constitute a health damage to the groundwater and individual.

Al Suwaidi also called on the public to cooperate with the Municipality to report about any illegal activities on the telephone number (993).