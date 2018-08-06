Sharjah Police launches a campaign to protect houses

Sharjah Police has called upon the citizens of the community to register in “Maskani” through the application of the Ministry of the Interior to secure their homes before traveling abroad and to take measures to prevent their being robbed and abused in their absence. Sharjah Police to limit the theft and encroachment that some houses may face in the absence of their owners during this period.

Sharjah Police confirmed that the the neighbors should carry out a number of measures to ensure the achievement of the goals of this preventive campaign, that to protect your house and the house of tour neighbor.

The campaign contains a number of advices that help the people in case of travel or absence from the house, by making sure that all doors and windows of the house are closed and to close the main water and to switch off the electricity supply.

The service is subscribed by filling in a special form by those wishing to benefit from it through the application of the Ministry of the Interior on smart phones and filling in the required data such as ID number, e-mail, phone number, travel details and other important data.