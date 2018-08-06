Children all hands-on with VR and electronics inventions at Al Qasba’s summer camp

  Monday 06, August 2018
Sharjah24: Children, starting at the age of 5 years, are some of the most enthusiastic visitors to Al Qasba these days. They are flocking to one of Sharjah’s most sought-after spots for family leisure and tourism to get their hands onto a plethora of edutainment activities that are being featured by the destination’s management all summer.
Through its summer camp activities, Al Qasba is focusing on robotics and innovation. From learning how to make simple gadgets, electronic devices and toys, to being introduced to pre-defined virtual reality environment with 360-degree views and learning how to add 3D models and characters to the same, and creatively combining technology and crafts, young workshop participants at Al Qasba are spending the entire day having fun with futuristic learning and development.  
 
The workshops are split into 5-8 and 8+ age group categories to make them relevant to the learning needs and grasping capabilities of children. Parents also have the option of choosing from a range of workshop durations, starting from short two-hour sessions up to a full day engagement.     
 
More information about the workshop timings and prices, as well as bookings can be made by visiting Al Qasba website (alqasba.ae), and STEMA website (stema-center.com), or register at Al Qasba information Desk. 
 
All of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)’s major tourist and leisure destinations in Sharjah are running a variety of summer activations under the emirate-wide campaign by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), ‘Sharjah Summer’, targeting children and families during the holidays.