Sharjah Police holds a workshop on “police station in your phone” App

Present at the workshop were Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Brigadier Mohammed Rashid Bayat, Director of Police Operations, a number of department directors, and members of the General Command.

The workshop was presented by Captain Abdullah Saeed Al Marri, Head of Analysis and Systems Programming Department at the Ministry of Interior, who provided a detailed explanation of the application mechanism that provides the service of reporting crimes and issues to the public through mobile phone and linking them in the near future with the prosecution, the application aims to speed response, confidentiality and integrity, an electronic messaging platform, and access to government targets with an increase of up to 80% utilization of smart services.