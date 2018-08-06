SBFO celebrates World Breastfeeding Week 2018

Celebrated globally by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA), this year’s celebrations are held under the theme: ‘Breastfeeding: Foundation of Life’.

The SBFO started its celebration of World Breastfeeding Week with a 20-hour training course on breastfeeding that was held on Wednesday in partnership with Khorfakkan Hospital. The course targets medical professionals, including nurses, medical practitioners and health experts.

The course focuses on communication skills with new mothers and educating them about the numerous benefits of breastfeeding, which are instrumental to building a strong relationship between mother and child. Breast milk also strengthens the infant's immune system as well as his physical and mental wellbeing.

It also discussed the reasons why children may refuse breastfeeding and ways of tackling them, as well as how to add complementary food while breastfeeding. The activity highlighted the most common reason for a breastfed baby not gaining weight and explained to participating mothers and medical staff how to deal with this issue. At the end of the training course, participants will receive a certificate attested by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

On August 6, the SBFO will organise an interactive session for working mothers at Sharjah Museums Authority. It will also host story readings and interactive sessions at Al Muggider Child Centre.

A special session on breastfeeding will be organised in collaboration with Sharjah Police on August 8. Dr. Sundus Al Ajram, paediatrician and international consultant in breastfeeding, will talk about how to motivate mothers to resort to breastfeeding exclusively, starting right from childbirth and until their children are six months old. She will also talk about how to supplement breastfeeding with complementary foods till the child is two years old or even more.

Dr Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director of SBFO, said: “Our main message with the Sharjah Baby Friendly Project is to promote breastfeeding and encourage pregnant women and mothers to commit to it, due to its proven benefits. Breast milk is essential in the first six months as it provides all of the nutrients, vitamins and minerals crucial for growth.”

Dr Al Ghazal added: “Breastfeeding also plays an important role in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals for motherhood and childhood.”

The SBFO will continue to observe World Breastfeeding Week throughout August with a series of workshops and interactive sessions for new and expectant mothers at various government offices in Sharjah, including the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Industrial Area Police Station, Sharjah Municipality, Department of Public Health, and the Department of Public Works, and Al Rahmaniya and Al Dhaid nurseries.