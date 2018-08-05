SCPN delegation visits Dubai’s CDA

Amina Al Refai, Director of SCPN, said that the visit comes within the framework of enhancing and developing the cooperation between SCPN and Dubai’s CDA, and also aims at identifying the services provided by the Dubai’s authority, particular in protecting the rights of children.

From his side, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Hammadi, Director of Family Cohesion Department at Dubai’s CDA, welcomed the visiting delegation and stressed the importance between the two parties. Dr. Al Hammadi also provides a brief explanation about the Authority’s services in protecting the children.