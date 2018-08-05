SRTA rises awareness among taxi drivers on traffic accidents

  • Sunday 05, August 2018 in 3:23 PM
Sharjah24: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) organised an awareness lecture on the causes and risks of accidents for taxi drivers, presented by Captain Ali Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of Sharjah Traffic Point Program Unit, in cooperation with the Police Training Institute in the Emirate. The training program targeted 100 drivers of taxi drivers.
This lecture comes within the framework of the strategic plan for awareness raising on the culture of traffic to reach a safe society free from traffic accidents, which focused on the principles of safe driving, the need to comply with speed limits on internal and external roads, the dangers of using mobile phones while driving, and urging drivers to use seat belts.
 
Sheikh Saqr Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of Excellence and Licensing of Transportation, pointed out that the lecture aims to enhance the traffic culture of drivers in all aspects related to traffic safety.