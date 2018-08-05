SRTA rises awareness among taxi drivers on traffic accidents

This lecture comes within the framework of the strategic plan for awareness raising on the culture of traffic to reach a safe society free from traffic accidents, which focused on the principles of safe driving, the need to comply with speed limits on internal and external roads, the dangers of using mobile phones while driving, and urging drivers to use seat belts.

Sheikh Saqr Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of Excellence and Licensing of Transportation, pointed out that the lecture aims to enhance the traffic culture of drivers in all aspects related to traffic safety.