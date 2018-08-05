Sharjah Municipality encourages creativity through reading

Sharjah24: The Documentation Department at Sharjah Municipality has organised “our summer program to read only” to the children of employees aged 7 to 10, which lasted for two weeks, the program aims to encourage children to read and create by reading short stories and preparing educational workshops that combine culture and entertainment and provide an interactive cultural environment full of information.
The program witnessed the participation of several bodies from various departments of the municipality, and another authority from outside to take part in many workshops that are honing the skills of children; the program is also part of the summer activities organised by the Municipality. In order to encourage the reading habit among children, the program supports the emirate's orientation as the capital of the book and culture, and with great interest in the book and reading.