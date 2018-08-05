The program witnessed the participation of several bodies from various departments of the municipality, and another authority from outside to take part in many workshops that are honing the skills of children; the program is also part of the summer activities organised by the Municipality. In order to encourage the reading habit among children, the program supports the emirate's orientation as the capital of the book and culture, and with great interest in the book and reading.
Sharjah Municipality encourages creativity through reading
- Sunday 05, August 2018 in 2:28 PM