Sharjah Police Friends visit SCHS

  • Sunday 05, August 2018 in 1:39 PM
Sharjah24: Sharjah Police Friends has visited the students of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, SCHS, in order to enhance the spirit of communication and friendship among them, to identify the services provided by the City and to stimulate their creative factors.
Sharjah Police Friends were keen to transfer the knowledge and science they learned through the training course for the students of the City, and training them to learn some movements of military sight and how to perform military salute and greetings and other movements that found a response from students.
 
The program also included an educational lecture given by the Police Friends supervisors to the students and the members of the Friends of the Police course in order to raise their knowledge, cultural and behavioral achievements.