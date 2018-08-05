Al Hamriyah Municipality launches “Your Food Our Responsibility" campaign

  • Sunday 05, August 2018 in 11:14 AM
Next Previous
Sharjah24: Al Hamriyah Municipality launched its health campaign “Your Food Our Responsibility" to continue its efforts in health control of various food outlets and grocery stores.
The campaign included a wide range of Al Hamriyah and Al Hamriyah free zones. The campaign aims to achieve the highest standards of food safety for consumers, to ensure that the health requirements of food establishments are implemented and to enhance food safety.
 
The campaign sought to ensure that food is free from harmful pollutants, as well as to strengthen the role of health control and to guide consumers to the concepts of health and safety of food in general and raise the role of everyone in society towards health control.