Al Hamriyah Municipality launches “Your Food Our Responsibility" campaign

The campaign included a wide range of Al Hamriyah and Al Hamriyah free zones. The campaign aims to achieve the highest standards of food safety for consumers, to ensure that the health requirements of food establishments are implemented and to enhance food safety.

The campaign sought to ensure that food is free from harmful pollutants, as well as to strengthen the role of health control and to guide consumers to the concepts of health and safety of food in general and raise the role of everyone in society towards health control.