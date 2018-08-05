SEWA, UAE Deaf Association discuss cooperation

Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem welcomed the delegation, stressing that SEWA, under the directives and wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, supports people with determination and integrate them into society.

Al Leem added that the cooperation comes in line with the authority’s strategy to empower people with determination and incorporate them in work community.

Concluding the meeting, Hamad Al Darmaki expressed his sincere thanks and appreciated the efforts of the Authority in supporting the people with determination.