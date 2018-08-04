"Sharjah Youth" participants explore space, learn drone programming

The workshops are part of the Artificial Intelligence Week organised by Sharjah Youth for the fourth year in a row, and sponsored by Sharjah Media City (Shams).

During the workshops, conducted by Kompass International at the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences, which will conclude Sunday at the Sharjah Police Science Academy, the participants learned about the basics of space exploration, the skills of solving problems and meeting

challenges. They also learned about engineering design and project management skills, living, working in space and savoring real space food according to NASA's space science programme.

The Artificial Intelligence Week saw four training workshops on unmanned aircraft programming, basics in electricity and electronics, scientific and chemical experiments with the use of dry ice, and self-development.

The programme aims to provide young people with an attractive environment that matches their needs and aspirations, as well as enhance their abilities according to the latest knowledge and skills that are consistent with the overall development process taking place in the UAE.