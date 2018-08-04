‘Correctional Establishment’ promotes inmates’ integration into society

Brigadier Shahil stressed the keenness of the Sharjah Police to consolidate the spirit of community service in the inmates and to integrate them into society after serving their sentences by preparing them through such lectures, which are a great motivation for them to get integrated into society with more positivity.

The lecturer reviewed the role played by unscrupulous and bad friends and their negative impact on their peers, which reflects on their lives, families and society. He also encouraged good habits in inmates to overcome obstacles in their lives.