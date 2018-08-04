‘Correctional Establishment’ promotes inmates’ integration into society

  • Saturday 04, August 2018 in 7:45 PM
  • Brigadier Ahmed Abdul Aziz Shahil honours the lecturer
Sharjah 24: Brigadier Ahmed Abdul Aziz Shahil, Director of the Punitive and Correctional Establishment in Sharjah attended a lecture for inmates delivered by media personality Ahmad Joka, who summarised his life experience, obstacles that hindered his life and how he overcame them as well as the positive lessons he learnt from them which contributed to his success.

Brigadier Shahil stressed the keenness of the Sharjah Police to consolidate the spirit of community service in the inmates and to integrate them into society after serving their sentences by preparing them through such lectures, which are a great motivation for them to get integrated into society with more positivity.

The lecturer reviewed the role played by unscrupulous and bad friends and their negative impact on their peers, which reflects on their lives, families and society. He also encouraged good habits in inmates to overcome obstacles in their lives.