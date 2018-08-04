Brig. Gen. Beyat honours employees at Traffic and Patrol Department

  • Saturday 04, August 2018 in 6:14 PM
  • A group photo with the honourees
Sharjah 24: Brigadier General Mohammad Rashed Bayat, Director General of Police Operations at Sharjah Police, honoured two police members from Traffic and Control Department for their efforts in enhancing security by arresting criminals and seizure of stolen goods in record time.
The honouring comes within the framework of Sharjah Police’s strategy to motivate and reward hardworking members of the police aiming to achieve the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior to enhance security and safety.
 
The honourees expressed their pride in this honour, which they considered a great motivation for them to spare no effort to serve the homeland.
 
The ceremony was attended by Lit. Col. Mohammed Allay Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrolling Department of Sharjah Police and Humaid Al Jallaf, Deputy Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department.