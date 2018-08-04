Brig. Gen. Beyat honours employees at Traffic and Patrol Department

The honouring comes within the framework of Sharjah Police’s strategy to motivate and reward hardworking members of the police aiming to achieve the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior to enhance security and safety.

The honourees expressed their pride in this honour, which they considered a great motivation for them to spare no effort to serve the homeland.

The ceremony was attended by Lit. Col. Mohammed Allay Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrolling Department of Sharjah Police and Humaid Al Jallaf, Deputy Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department.