Sharjah Police, Emirates Association for Retired Citizens sign MoU

In his remarks after the signing, Major General Al Shamsi stressed the importance of cooperation between the Sharjah Police and all institutions in the UAE, and benefiting from the available resources and potentials of all agencies to serve retirees, upgrade the level and efficiency of services provided to them and support them and benefit from their experiences.

Retired Colonel Faraj Ismail thanked Sharjah Police for their initiative to develop cooperation with the Emirates Association for Retired Citizens, pointing out the keenness of the association to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in various fields and employ their potentials in achieving their common goals and performing their role in the field of community responsibility.

The signing ceremony was attended by Brigadier General Mohammad Rashed Bayat, Director General of Police Operations at Sharjah Police General Command; Brigadier General Aref Hassan Hadib, Director of Media and Public Relations Department; a number of Sharjah police officers and representatives of the Emirates Association for Retired Citizens.