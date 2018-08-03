Col. Ali Al Kai attends graduation of four police courses

The courses included various programmes and specialisations aimed at upgrading the security component and raising the professionalism of the participants to the highest level to achieve excellence in order to realise the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior of enhancing security and safety.

Col. Al Kai praised the various programmes offered to the graduates who during the courses, acquired the scientific knowledge and new skills which help them carry out their duties to the fullest.

At the ceremony, Col. Al Kai distributed certificates to graduates wishing them success in serving the homeland.