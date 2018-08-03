Col. Ali Al Kai attends graduation of four police courses

  • Friday 03, August 2018 in 4:26 PM
  • A group photo after the ceremony
Sharjah 24: Col. Ali Al Kai Al Hamoudi, deputy chairman of Sharjah Police Training Institute attended the graduation of four specialised courses organised by the Institute in the presence of a number of administrative officers from various departments and sections.
The courses included various programmes and specialisations aimed at upgrading the security component and raising the professionalism of the participants to the highest level to achieve excellence in order to realise the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior of enhancing security and safety. 
 
Col. Al Kai praised the various programmes offered to the graduates who during the courses, acquired the scientific knowledge and new skills which help them carry out their duties to the fullest.
 
At the ceremony, Col. Al Kai distributed certificates to graduates wishing them success in serving the homeland.