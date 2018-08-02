Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties to open registration for its diploma

The program aims at assessing the educational, cognitive and behavioral needs of students with learning difficulties, preparing, implementing and reviewing individual educational programs, and teaching students individually according to their educational programs.

After the completion of the diploma, the applicant will be able to make adjustments to the general education curricula to suit the needs and abilities of students with learning difficulties, learn effective strategies for teaching these students, and learn participatory teaching strategies, effective learning and educational intervention programs.

Through the Professional diploma, the applicant learns how to prepare and apply tests based on the curriculum, monitor student progress during service, and strategies for dealing with parents. The diploma is from 4 pm to 9 pm. The Center welcomes all inquiries through the approved communication channels.