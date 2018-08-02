Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi inaugurate the sixth Suburb Championship

Sharjah24: In cooperation with the Districts and Villages Affairs Department, DVAD, and Sharjah Municipality, the sixth Suburb Championship was inaugurated on Wednesday by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, which includes football and PlayStation competitions and will run until August 5.
The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of DVAD, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of DVAD, and a number of dignitaries.
 
For his part, Lt. Col. Ahmad Al Marri, Deputy Director of the Community Police Department, thanked Sharjah Police General Command and the attendees for their participation, pointing out that the championship aims to strengthen communication ties and interaction with all bodies in the emirate.
 
In conclusion, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi honoured the organisers and sponsors of the championship.