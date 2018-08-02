Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi issues resolution promoting 307 officers of Sharjah Police

The Resolution included the promotion of 19 Assistant to First Assistant, 94 from First Sergeant to Assistant, 48 from Sergeant to First Sergeant, and 41 from Corporal to Sergeant and 13 from Policeman to First Officer, Children of Emirati mothers reached the number of 81 members and eligible promotion according to the scientific qualification and amounted to five.

Major General Al Shamsi and all members of Sharjah Police thanked His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi for his continuous care and support, which reflects the care he attaches to the police and all its employees.