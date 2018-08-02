Sultan Al Qasimi allows the students in the city to study "Electronically"

This was announced via the Direct Line Programme broadcast live on Sharjah Radio presented by Mohammed Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Media Corporation (SMC).

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, addressed the problem of Aisha Al Qaidi, before Aisha concluded her speech. She thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his efforts Kalba City and the provision of universities and other institutions.

Aisha, who had to go to the University of Sharjah on Sundays and Wednesdays for the doctoral programme, had a problem with the timings of the classes which were between 3pm and 9pm. She said she was a mother of three children and had many educational, social and other responsibilities.

She added that leaving her children at 1.30pm to arrive on time for her class, and then returning to them as late as 10pm seemed very discomforting. Aisha checked with the university management in Sharjah about the possibility for her to be able to study the doctoral programme in the university branch in Kalba.