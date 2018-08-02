Sharjah Childhood Protection Network signs a contract to issue its magazine

The contract, signed by Sheikha Balhoul Chairman of the Board of Trustees, based on the role played by the media in the development of society and its impact in evaluating and directing behavior and making positive change by highlighting best practices.

Sheikha Balhoul said that because of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, a special magazine has been issued to be the official media platform of the network. It defines its objectives, activities and initiatives and is a link between institutions and bodies working in the field of child protection locally, regionally, and internationally.