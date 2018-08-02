Sharjah’s Souq al Jubail to offer free diabetes tests for visitors

Souq Al Jubail’s visitors will be able to take advantage of the test throughout the day at the newly opened Souq Al Jubail’s Pharmacy. This activity stems from the market's interest in public health and safety and its commitment to provide holistic services to visitors, tenants and workers.

Eng Hamed Al Zarouni, Director of Souq al Jubail, said: "At Souq Al Jubail, we are always committed to organise events and provide services that add value to all categories of beneficiaries. Health is one of the most important aspects that we seek to highlight and with this initiative, we aim to reiterate our commitment to human development, ensuring happiness in all aspects of their lives.”

Souq Al Jubail, which opened in December 2015, is a family entertainment destination, as well as a market that caters to the needs of citizens and residents with regard to purchases of fresh fish, meat, fruits and vegetables with high quality and competitive prices.

It is worth noting that the market includes one of the largest fish markets in the country, in addition to 67 shops selling meat and poultry, and more than 150 shops for varied fruits and vegetables.