Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi meets Police Friends

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi stressed that the Sharjah Police seeks to emphasize and strengthen the integration between national institutions and the family sector in the field of socialization and youth care, to avoid their behavior and practices and instill positive values and a spirit of discipline among them.

The Sharjah Police Commander met the students participating in the course, listened to their suggestions and queries, and urged them to be responsible, disciplined, self-reliant and diligent in military and academic training through cultural and religious lectures, sports activities and field visits.