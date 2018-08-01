SPRE enhances young inmates’ talents

Sharjah24: Responding to the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, to enhance the media art for children and youth in the UAE, Sharjah Punitive and Reformatory Establishments, SPRE, organised a workshop on acting.
The aim of the workshop is to enhance the talents and creativity of the young inmates.
Brigadier Ahmed Shuhail, director-general of SPRE, said that the foundation aims to discover the talents of the young inmates and invest their free time.