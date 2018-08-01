Sharjah and Kuwait celebrate the "Peak Hour" initiative success

The Authority selected Eng. Iqbal Al Tayyar, Director of the Department of Energy Efficiency and rationalization of consumption in the Ministry of Electricity and Water of Kuwait and head of the Gulf rationalization campaign, the figure of July, which was launched by the Authority month of Peak, in recognition of its outstanding efforts in activating the initiative in Kuwait and spreading the idea in the GCC countries.

This came during the monthly celebration organised by the Authority to honuor the distinguished and creative Peak partners.

His Excellency Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the Authority pays great attention to environmental projects and launches various initiatives that contribute to raising the level of cultural and cognitive awareness amongst the members of the community on the importance of rationalizing energy consumption and preserving the environment.

Al Leem pointed out that the strategy and vision of the Commission for 2020 aims to be the leading position in its fields of work worldwide, through the development of all procedures and work systems, in cooperation with the competent authorities and all local, Gulf, Arab and international companies.