Human Resources at Sharjah Police enhances the positive happiness of Airport staff

This came as part of the initiatives of the Sharjah Police General Command in order to encourage the employees, motivate them to excellence and creativity and provide high quality services that contribute to the happiness of the community.

During the visit, the work of the various administrative bodies of Sharjah Police was monitored, in addition to directing performance to achieve the Ministry of Interior's strategy of providing all administrative services in accordance with the criteria of quality, efficiency, transparency and enhancing job satisfaction.