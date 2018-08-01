CSC launches awareness video for parents using Self-Service at fuel pumps

Under the slogan “Your Child Your Responsibility”, the video is now available on all social media networks and media channels in the UAE. It includes the following guidelines on how to use self-service machines in a safe way while having a child sitting in the car:

1. Learn in advance how to refuel your vehicle, or ask a member of staff for help.

2. Make sure your child is secure with the seatbelt fastened.

3. Ensure that the childlock system on the vehicle doors is activated and turn off the engine completely while refuelling. Have the windows slightly open for ventilation.

4. Keep your children engaged in a suitable activity. Keep an eye on them to ensure their safety.

Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Department Director of SCFA and Head of the Organising Committee of CSC, said: “Our objective is to safeguard children from any risk or danger, which can be successfully implemented only when we have secured all of their access points through strong partnerships with entities across the UAE. All our efforts and initiatives are aimed at disseminating awareness guidelines for the protection of children, parents and members of society in general.

Ensuring children’s safety everywhere and at all times is a shared responsibility, which must be fulfilled not only by their parents but child-centred institutions and everyone else in society. We need to double our efforts to educate people on safety guidelines, especially with busy working parents.”