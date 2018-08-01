Coordination meeting between Khorfakkan Municipal Council, Eastern Region Police

The meeting discussed the mechanism of work for pleasure boats, water bikes and the hours specified for the work and all the conditions and duties related to this matter, including the establishment of signs to determine the places dedicated to swimming, which prevent the use of water bicycles inside and the need to adhere to them, Executive COuncil Resolution 8 of 2017 on the regulation of the use and licensing of water bicycles in the Emirate of Sharjah and the application of fines and penalties for cyclists will be applied to deter violators and maintain the safety of Khorfakkan beach users.