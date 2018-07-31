Habib Al Sayegh: Sharjah Ruler has turned writers’ dreams into reality

Al Sayegh praised His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s support for writers saying that such support represents a real empowerment of the national culture towards the presence and exchange of knowledge with the other.

He noted the active presence of the Sharjah delegation as a distinguished guest of honor at the Paris International Book Fair last March and its forthcoming presence at the Sao Paulo Book Fair, which begins on August 3.

Al Sayegh’s words came in a statement Tuesday in which he conveyed the greetings and appreciations of Emirati and Arab writers to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his support and the attention His Highness attaches to culture and literature. He also highlighted, along with the members of AWU and EWU, the great importance of the Sharjah Cultural Project.