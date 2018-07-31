Abdullah bin Salem attends Al Mazmi, Al Hadid wedding

  • Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah
Sharjah 24: Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah attended Tuesday a reception hosted by Mohammed Issaq Al Mazmi to celebrate the wedding of his son, Sultan to the daughter of Baqer Jaber Al Hadid, at Wasit Suburb Council in Sharjah.
The wedding ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of Central Finance Department; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD); Sheikh Majed bin Sultan Al Qasimi Director of Districts and Villages Affairs Department (DVAD); Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi; Sheikh Saqr Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of Privilege and Licensing Department of Transportation Affairs; a host of dignitaries, senior civil and military officials, police officers, heads of government departments and a large multitude of parents and relatives of the wedded couple.