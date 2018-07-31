Aisha Al Kaabi: Children are our hope; Sultan is our first teacher

She noted that the Summer Camp "An adventure in Japan" seeks to fill children's leisure with educational and recreational activities that transcend geographical boundaries between countries and take them to discover new worlds thus opening new horizons for children, expanding their perception and providing them with new skills.

"We are following in the footsteps of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, that investing in human beings is the greatest and most sustainable investment; the Ruler of Sharjah is our first teacher," Al Kaabi said.

Al Kaabi thanked Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, for sponsoring children and providing them with all opportunities inside and outside the country.

She concluded that all potentials and energies should be harnessed for children on whom we pin future hopes.