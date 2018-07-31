Aisha Al Kaabi: Children are our hope; Sultan is our first teacher

  • Tuesday 31, July 2018 in 6:37 PM
Sharjah 24: Aisha Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children Centres affiliated with Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators said that children are the UAE’s hope for the future and tomorrow’s builders with whom development and growth begin, reiterating that Sharjah Children Centres endeavours to crystalise this vision through activities and evens it implements in Sharjah and central and eastern districts.
She noted that the Summer Camp "An adventure in Japan" seeks to fill children's leisure with educational and recreational activities that transcend geographical boundaries between countries and take them to discover new worlds thus opening new horizons for children, expanding their perception and providing them with new skills.
 
"We are following in the footsteps of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, that investing in human beings is the greatest and most sustainable investment; the Ruler of Sharjah is our first teacher," Al Kaabi said.
 
Al Kaabi thanked Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, for sponsoring children and providing them with all opportunities inside and outside the country.
 
She concluded that all potentials and energies should be harnessed for children on whom we pin future hopes.