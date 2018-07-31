Sharjah police arrests six drug dealers with 19kg of heroin

Lieutenant-Colonel Majid Al Asam, director of the police’s Anti-Narcotics Department, said the six Asian suspects to sell the drugs to youngsters inside the country.

“We received information from sources about a group of Asian suspects possessing a large amount of illegal drugs. They were trying to sell it inside the UAE. They were arrested in two separate operations,” Lt-Col Al Asam said in a statement.

In the first operation, three members of the gang were arrested and 50 heroin pills weighing 670 grams were seized. A fourth suspect was arrested later with 49 pills that weighed 599 grams.

Meanwhile, the other two suspects were arrested in the second operation and 18kg of heroin was seized.