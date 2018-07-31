Sharjah police arrests six drug dealers with 19kg of heroin

Sharjah24: Sharjah Police arrested six members of a gang and seized 19kg of heroin from them, an official said on Tuesday, in cooperation with the General Directorate for Drug Control in Dubai and the Department of Drug Control in Fujairah.
Lieutenant-Colonel Majid Al Asam, director of the police’s Anti-Narcotics Department, said the six Asian suspects to sell the drugs to youngsters inside the country.
 
“We received information from sources about a group of Asian suspects possessing a large amount of illegal drugs. They were trying to sell it inside the UAE. They were arrested in two separate operations,” Lt-Col Al Asam said in a statement.
 
In the first operation, three members of the gang were arrested and 50 heroin pills weighing 670 grams were seized. A fourth suspect was arrested later with 49 pills that weighed 599 grams.
 
Meanwhile, the other two suspects were arrested in the second operation and 18kg of heroin was seized.