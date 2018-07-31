Sharjah police organises workshop about aging for SPSA employees

Sharjah24: The Sharjah Police General Command organised a workshop entitled "Aging and Demographic Demolition" for the staff of the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, SPSA, which aims to prepare employees for the preparation of aging, which is part of the strategic objectives of developing services for the elderly in all sectors and ensuring their sustainability, to prepare to make the emirate more friendly and comfortable for the elderly.
First Assistant Abdul Latif Mustafa Al Qadi, from the Department of Public Information and Public Relations at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, presented a description of the program and the efforts of the emirate of Sharjah to become the first Arab city to receive this membership.
 
Sheikh Saif Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, praised the role of the Executive Committee of the Sharjah Higher Committee for Follow-up of the World Network of Age Cities for joining the World Health Organization's World Network of Cities, which is the first Arab city to join the network.