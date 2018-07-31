Sharjah police organises workshop about aging for SPSA employees

First Assistant Abdul Latif Mustafa Al Qadi, from the Department of Public Information and Public Relations at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, presented a description of the program and the efforts of the emirate of Sharjah to become the first Arab city to receive this membership.

Sheikh Saif Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, praised the role of the Executive Committee of the Sharjah Higher Committee for Follow-up of the World Network of Age Cities for joining the World Health Organization's World Network of Cities, which is the first Arab city to join the network.