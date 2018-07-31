SEC adopts the names of candidates for the "Professional Diploma for Child Protection"

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

During the meeting, the Council adopted the fourth batch of candidates for the Professional Diploma for Child Protection, which are 15 employees, within the framework of the cooperation agreement between the Department and the Community College at the University of Sharjah.

Her Excellency Dr. Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department, said that the fourth batch is a continuation of the success achieved by the previous payments in achieving its objectives and promoting the presence of specialized cadres qualified to work in the field of children, especially since Sharjah is the first city in the world to get the title of child friendly city.

The Council also welcomed the Sharjah International Airport Authority to obtain a number of international quality certificates in the field of information security management systems, customer service and complaint management system, as well as adoption of the third level in carbon reduction as the first airport in the United Arab Emirates and the second airport in the Middle East, which enhances the role of the Sharjah International Airport Authority in developing its systems to keep pace with international regulations in line with the status and importance of the airport as a global gateway to the Emirate.

His Excellency Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority, presented a review of the efforts exerted by the Authority during the past years and obtained many certificates of quality and international accreditation in the various fields of specialization for the operational work of the airport, stressing the continuation of the commission to redouble its efforts to keep up with the latest international standards in the fields related to the services provided at the airport and ways of promotion.