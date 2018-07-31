SEWA, Bee’ah discuss cooperation

Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, received Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of Bee’ah, at the headquarters of SEWA.

Al Leem pointed out that the two sides discussed a number of topics, in order to contribute in the environmental field, under the directives and wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in providing a sustainable environment for the future generations.

In conclusion, Al Huraimel thanked SEWA for their continued support.