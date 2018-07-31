Al Majaz Waterfont’s Grand Fountain displays illuminate Sharjah’s night skies

The technological wonder is an absolute crowd pleaser, with two fountains scaling different heights. One at the centre of the lake sends jet of water as high as 120 metres, and the musical fountain shows are choreographed to go up to 30 metres into the air. Each show is themed differently and uses the laser arrangements, giving viewers a spectacularly lit up view against the dark night sky.

In addition, The Al Majaz Waterfront also hosts cybernetic fountains spanning over 220 meters wide that overlook the MWF piazza where visitors can enjoy multiple shows, which boast the technology that creates a perfect display ensemble of lasers, lights, audio and choreography to create a truly memorable experience.

Five shows starting at 7pm are hosted daily, followed by shows at 8pm, 9:30pm, 10:30pm and ending with a final show at 11:30pm. During weekends, visitors are treated to an additional late show at 12:30am.

Marwa Obaid Al Shamsi, Manager of Al Majaz Waterfront, said: “Being one of Sharjah’s and the UAE’s most iconic family, leisure and lifestyle destination, we consider it an imperative to keep adding value to our offerings. Summer is a perfect time to bring your family to the venue in the evening and enjoy out spectacular fountain shows, which display a wide variety of musical themes – from Dima and Raya in Arabic to international picks like Danza del sable, Carmina burana, Concerto piano tchaikovisk, Danza hungara, and several others. We welcome our guests to come savour the memorable experiences, which are the very essence of Al Majaz Waterfront.”

Al Majaz Waterfront is a popular leisure destination among UAE’s residents, and a key tourist attraction on Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoon. It hosts a variety of artistic and entertainment activities through the year, including film screenings, stage shows, and is considered one of the best organisers of the UAE’s New Year’s Eve fireworks.

An eclectic mix of local and international food and beverage outlets, including Al Fanar Restaurant & Café, Pizzaro, Sutis, TGI Friday’s, Zahr El-Laymoun, Caribou Coffee, Shakespeare and Co, Tim Hortons café, Cold Stone and Zaroob, Al Rawi Café, Amorino Gelato Café, Ushna Restaurant, Levantine, Elli Café, Dunkin Café, is flanked by the lagoon on one side and some the city’s most stunning architecture on the other.