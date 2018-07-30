Sharjah Police receives Ministry of Interior delegation

  • Monday 30, July 2018 in 4:16 PM
Sharjah24: Brigadier General Arif Al Sherif, Director General of Resources and Support Services at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, received a delegation from the Department of Welfare of the Ministry of Interior to discuss a number of topics related to police work and in line with the objectives and strategy of the Ministry of Interior.
During the visit, Brigadier General Arif Al-Sherif welcomed the visiting delegation and expressed his happiness with this visit, which comes within the framework of enhancing communication and complementarity between the General Directorate of Sharjah Police and the Department of Staff Welfare at the Ministry of Interior.
 
On the sidelines of the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the field of occupational happiness and balance between the sexes and how to develop and improve the reality of the functional environment. The two sides also exchanged all methods that qualify and motivate those working to spread the culture of gender balance and focus on strategic indicators.