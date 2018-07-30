NAMA women and Brazil join forces to further cross-cultural initiatives

NAMA, along with its three affiliates the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council (Irthi) and Badiri Education and Development Academy (Badiri) will be hosting a series of networking meetings and events to exchange expertise and explore areas of cooperation with Brazilian organisations who share NAMA’s vision and objectives towards developing women’s capacities strategically and sustainably.

NAMA’s agenda also includes establishing a presence for Irthi, at the 25th Sao Paulo International Book Fair, which is hosting Sharjah as its first-ever guest of honour. The role played by Irthi in reviving traditional Emirati crafts like Talli and Safeefah, and offering its female artisans practicing these crafts sustainable incomes will be showcased at the Sharjah’s pavilion in the fair. Here, Irthi will be holding several live demonstrations of the crafts in collaboration with the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

NAMA, SBWC, Irthi and Badiri Academy: Meetings and events

A highlight in NAMA’s itinerary is a networking event titled, ‘Sharjah Welcomes You’ at Palácio Tangará on August 7, which will offer Brazilian entrepreneurs, business professionals and decision makers first-hand insight into the primary functions of NAMA and its affiliates. It will also highlight the holistic approach of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of NAMA, to women advancement by shedding light on The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), the UAE-based humanitarian organisation, which operates under the patronage of the Sharjah Ruling Family to offer aid and assistance to refugees and the internally displaced worldwide, with a special focus on women and children.

The event will also feature a detailed discussion session featuring top advocates of women’s inclusion in economy and society, entrepreneurs and market leaders, during which NAMA will highlight its unique approach to women’s capacity-building, and explore networking opportunities with Brazilian and other international counterparts.

The event will come to a close with an Emirati–Brazilian fusion trunk show, introducing four leading UAE-based fashion and jewellery designers namely, Shurooq Al Midfa, Khulood Thani, Amal Haliq and Wafa Balaswad in an event featuring a purely Brazilian aesthetic.

NAMA has already partnered with FazInova, a leading Brazil-based online education portal, to develop the Badiri E-Academy; an educational digital platform for aspiring and current entrepreneurs.

Irthi showcase

NAMA’s presence at the Sao Paulo Book Fair will include live demonstrations by artisans from Irthi’s Bidwa Social Development Programme and the Emirates Handicrafts Centre at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, who will demonstrate the crafts of ‘Talli’ and ’Safeefah’ as well as burqa-making and henna. Additionally, through an e-book, Irthi will be offering the fair’s visitors an essential guide to traditional Emirati crafts as well as the backgrounds of participating artisans and their work.

Two creative workshops for those in the 6-16 years age group will be delivered by Irthi to introduce participants to traditional Emirati crafts. The workshops, one in mask and burqa making, and another in basket making and decoration using the traditional craft of Safeefah (palm-frond weaving) from the UAE, will include elements from both Brazilian and Emirati cultures.

Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA, said: “Whether women in the UAE need strategic support to turn an idea into a successful enterprise, want to turn their practice of a traditional Emirati craft into a sustainable source of income, or need the best educational and entrepreneurship training tools, NAMA and its associates have catered to these needs and more. The visit brings us yet another opportunity to share NAMA’s successful experiences with women’s organisations in Brazil and add a new country to our international partners’ network.”

Established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, NAMA Women Advancement Establishment is chaired by his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi.

NAMA’s core philosophy is to raise awareness that women are an indispensable human resource for the development of every nation. NAMA was conceived to go beyond the remit of supporting women and ensuring gender equality to a broader scope that aims to see women become influential key members of society, thereby enabling them to climb the ladder of success.

It encourages policies and legislation to support women and actively pursues programmes that support gender integration into all sectors.

Three entities, namely Sharjah Business Women Council, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council and Badiri Education and Development Academy, fall under the umbrella of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment.