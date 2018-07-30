SEWA announces the addition of new lines, changing the forms of bottles for Zulal

The Authority intends to inaugurate two lines for the production of bottled water in the plant of 100 ml and 150 ml of water to meet the needs of the masses, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah.

Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA confirmed that the Authority is keen to provide clean water as a kind of basic and public services of the highest quality to maintain the health and safety of consumers and meet their needs and requirements in accordance with the requirements and criteria of the title won by "Sharjah Health City."

The factory was awarded the ISO 9001/2000 International Quality Certificate as well as the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification. The factory also obtained the UAE Quality Mark issued by the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology to win consumer confidence and demand.

Ali Ahmed Ali, Director of the Zulal Water factory of SEWA, said that the plant was moved from Al-Layah to the new building in Al-Rahmaniya area, which was properly configured. It contains the main store for storing water after purification and desalination. With 180 staff, of whom 30 are management.