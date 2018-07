Sergeant Ahmed Hassan jumaa Al Amiri, the oldest Sergeant Traffic of Sharjah police, died at the age of 59, Saturday evening at Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah.

Al Amiri began working in 1977 in the Amiri Guard, where he completed three years before moving to Sharjah Police in 1980 to begin his career in Traffic and Patrols Department, where he completed 38 years.